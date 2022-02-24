ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Roky's Meteorite-Damaged Doghouse Sells At Auction

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- An out-of-this-world dog house is heading to a new owner. In 2019, a meteorite fragment struck Roky's...

whp580.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Christie's auction: Kennel hit by meteorite goes on sale

A chunk of Mars, some of the space rock that splattered a quiet English town and a dog kennel pierced by an object that came out of the sky. All three items go under the hammer on Wednesday when London auction house Christie's holds its annual sale of rare and unusual meteorites.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

British Archaeologists Discover Three Children in Prehistoric Embrace

Miles north of Stonehenge, archaeologists discovered what the British museum is touting as “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.” In addition to a chalk sculpture called a drum, a bone pin, and chalk ball, archaeologists discovered the remains of three children aged between 3 and 12, cuddling nose to nose and possibly holding hands. The oldest of the trio of children was embracing the younger two. The grave was dated to around the time Stonehenge would’ve been constructed, between 3005 and 2890 B.C. Mark Allen, founder of Allen Archaeology and the man behind the discovery of the grave and drum, said he believed the site was a circular burial mound. “It almost feels something dramatic happened, for the community to come together to bury the three in this way,” he said. Theories include that a tragedy like a drowning or epidemic struck the trio, or that they were offered as sacrifices.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doghouse#Cnn
sciencealert.com

Archaeologists Find 40 Beheaded Roman Skeletons With Skulls Between Their Legs

About 40 beheaded skeletons were among 425 bodies found in a late Roman cemetery uncovered by archeologists in southern England. The team of around 50 archeologists made the discovery during an excavation at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on the route of the multi-billion pound high-speed rail link that is currently under construction, HS2 said.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaeologists in Mexico Recover Coyote-Man Sculpture, Shedding Light on a Pre-Hispanic Civilization

Archaeologists from the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia in Mexico have recovered an important artifact of pre-Hispanic culture: a monumental coyote-headed figure perched on a throne. Known as the coyote-man from Tacámbaro, an area in the central Mexican state of Michoacán, the sculpture was discovered almost 30 years ago during construction work in the municipality. The artifact was held in a private collection until it was recovered by the NAH Michoacán Center through a Mexican federal law which regulates the ownership and preservation of national cultural property. The Llanos de Canícuaro neighborhood in Tacámbaro, where the coyote-man was first unearthed,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Pets
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Vice

The Biggest Flying Animal in the Jurassic Has Been Discovered in Scotland

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Paleontologists have discovered the biggest flying animal known from the Jurassic period: a pterosaur with an eight-foot wingspan that lived 160 million years ago on what is now a picturesque Scottish island, reports a new study. Pterosaurs...
WORLD
Mental_Floss

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Dozens of Ancient Beheaded Skeletons in a Tiny British Village

Currently underway in England is a construction project for HS2 (“High Speed 2”), an expansive, high-speed, high-capacity railway system that, according to its website, “will form the backbone of Britain’s transport network.” But before HS2 moves the country into the future, they want to ensure they didn’t inadvertently erase the past, so they assembled teams of archaeologists to excavate along planned railway routes.
SCIENCE
CNET

'Massive Monster' Sea Scorpion Revealed Through Fossil Discovery

Sea scorpions don't exist anymore, a fact you might be grateful to learn since land scorpions don't have a friendly reputation. Researchers investigated a fossil that had been kicking around for years at the Queensland Museum in Australia and found it belongs to an intimidating group of predators that are long extinct.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

New Tiny-Armed Carnivorous Dinosaur Discovered In Argentina

A new member of the abelisauridae family of dinosaurs has been discovered. This group of dinos are large therapod carnivores characterized by their incredibly small forearms – so tiny that they are often considered armless. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, is the first discovered in Northwestern Argentina. The researchers...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy