ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford City Council: City updates sidewalk, retaining wall replacement program

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 4 days ago

BEDFORD — Crumbling retaining walls along sidewalks can be hazardous if they collapse and fall onto city sidewalks or streets. Up to now, the city of Bedford could only urge a resident or property owner to make repairs.

If an owner refused, the city had no way of requiring the owner to make repairs on retaining walls.

A city ordinance will give the Bedford Planning Department authority to require property owners make repairs.

The Bedford City Council approved on two readings an ordinance amendment addressing retaining walls and sidewalks.

Planning Director Brandon Woodward said the ordinance spells out the responsibilities of the owner and instances where the city will assist.

A toast to service:Bedford Rotary to honor DNR leader Dan Bortner Saturday.

If a wall is under 2 feet, the city will assist the property owner with removal of the wall and provide guidance on replacing it, which will be the owner's responsibility.

If the wall is 4 feet tall or more, it is up to the owner to obtain a building permit from the city and remove and replace the wall by following the International Building Code. If an owner refuses to repair a wall that is obstructing pedestrian or motor traffic, the city can make the repair and put a lien on the property.

The city's sidewalk replacement program is largely unchanged. If a property owner wants to replace a sidewalk in front of his property, the city will pay for the concrete and the homeowner will hire a concrete contractor and pay for the work. The city will provide up to 100 linear feet of material.

Bedford Fire Department: Changes made to BFD procedures for emergency runs outside city limits.

Final approval of the ordinance will be on the March agenda.

Resolution opposing bill

Mayor Sam Craig presented a resolution voicing the city's opposition to Indiana House Bill 1002. The bill would eliminate the business personal property tax. Craig told the council this would result in a revenue loss of $157,136 annually. He said that might not sound like much, but over 10 years, that loss would surpass $1 million.

"That would be devastating for us," Craig said.

The tax is what businesses pay every year for equipment they own. Local governments rely on the tax revenue to fund essential services such as schools, police, fire and road repairs.

In HB 1002, lawmakers want to get rid of the 30% depreciation floor.

Craig added that he has talked to local legislators State Sen. Eric Koch and State Rep. Chris May about the revenue loss the city would suffer.

Board of Zoning Appeals: Mobile home request gets OK.

"With our revenue, I want to make our voice heard that we need to keep what funding we have," he said.

Council members Dan Bortner, Angel Hawkins, Judy Carlisle, Penny May, Ryan Griffith and Larry Hardman (participating via phone) approved the measure.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukraine seeks "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasion

Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine's president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn't expecting any major breakthrough, and even as the meeting took place there were reports of intensified Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian cities.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bedford, IN
Government
City
Bedford, IN
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Retaining Wall#The Wall#Fire Department#Uban Construction#The Bedford City Council#Bedford Rotary#Dnr#Bedford Fire Department#Bfd
CNN

FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
UEFA
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

911
Followers
469
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy