Los Angeles, CA

Woman in Crosswalk Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision

By Key News Network
 4 days ago
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday night. Zak Holman/KNN

Green Meadows, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of 108th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Green Meadows neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles.


LAPD South Traffic division is investigating the fatal collision and is asking the public to call with information regarding the incident. Zak Holman/KNN

A vehicle was traveling southbound on Central Avenue when it collided with the pedestrian walking eastbound in the crosswalk, according to Sergeant Miguel Arana with Los Angeles Police Department South Traffic division interviewed at the scene by Key News Network. They are looking for a possible white box truck and another unknown type of vehicle.

Officers were on routine patrol when they found the victim in the roadway and requested Los Angeles Fire Department to the location. Firefighters pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Detectives will be checking cameras in the area for any information on the suspect vehicle(s) involved.

LAPD South Traffic is investigating the fatal hit-and-run and is asking for the public to contact their division at (323) 485-2577 with any information pertaining to the incident.

