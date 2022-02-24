ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ukraine crisis through the eyes of University of Missouri international students

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Vlad Sazhen's hometown in Ukraine where his girlfriend, parents and 8-year-old sister live is 40 kilometers, about 25 miles, from the Russian border.

His hometown is Kharkiv. An aunt and a grandfather are in the capital, Kyiv. He also has a brother who is in Poland.

Sazhen, 19, is in Columbia at the University of Missouri, studying aerospace engineering as a sophomore exchange student.

He's in touch with his family and girlfriend through video calls "all the time while they're not asleep," Sazhen said. He spoke to the Tribune on Wednesday during an interview in Memorial Union.

"They're nervous, but they're confident as well that the Ukrainian Army will protect them," he said of his family and girlfriend.

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a range of sanctions against Russia for its moves into Ukraine, which Biden described as the beginning of an invasion.

The Russian invasion began Wednesday night, after the local interviews were conducted. There were news reports of air strikes hitting Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian Army is much stronger since what Ukrainians call the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 when a pro-Russian president was ousted. It was that year that Russia invaded the Crimean region of Ukraine , occupying it.

"For us, the pro-Western part of the world is the way to go," Sazhen said. "We didn't want to go back."

He referred to the occupation of Ukraine during the Soviet period. He said some old Ukrainians favor that time period, based on nostalgia.

He wore a traditional vyshyvanka shirt as a sign of national pride.

"It makes me feel better," Sazhen said. "I'm trying to show Ukrainians are all over the world."

The support of the people and government of the United States and European countries is welcomed in Ukraine, he said.

He also had a message from his father, directed to the people of the United States.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we are extremely grateful for your support," Sazhen said. "Without the support, there would be no Ukraine."

While he's confident in the Ukrainian Army, he said there's also some sense of helplessness.

"I'm not with my family," he said. "I'm not sure how I can help."

He's making donations to organizations that help Ukrainian veterans, he said.

And he's receiving words of support from other students, including his dorm roommate. His roommate is gathering more news from Ukraine than he is, he said.

"A lot of students from my dorm are supporting me," Sazhen said.

Among those on campus supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is Russian student Ekaterina Coleman. She's from Omsk, in the Siberian region.

"I have many Ukrainian friends," said Coleman, a graduate student in accountancy. "I feel their pain."

Her country is an aggressor and Russia has no rights to any part of Ukraine, she said.

"Everyone I know is against this," Coleman said.

The Russian people don't support what the Russian government is doing, she said.

"The Russian people are not looking for a fight," she said.

There's no doubt who is responsible for creating the crisis, she said.

"It's Russia who started it," Coleman said. "It's not on Ukraine, it's on Russia."

When Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region as independent states and sent in so-called peacekeeping troops, Sazhen said the strategy has a history, with Adolf Hitler in 1938 using the pretext to occupy the Sudetenland region of the former Czechoslovakia.

"Putin follows the same tactic," Sazhen said.

No one believes Putin, he said.

"Every country in the civilized world thinks otherwise," Sazhen said. "It's pure manipulation."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called Putin's strategy "genius" in a radio interview Tuesday.

It's part of the reason Ukrainians are glad Biden is president, Sazhen said.

"He visited Ukraine during the Revolution of Dignity as vice president," Sazhen said of Biden. "He knows what's going on there. We are thinking in terms of what's good for our own country. Biden is doing an incredible job supporting us."

Putin's claim that former Soviet premier Vladimir Lenin invented Ukraine is so unbelievable, he finds it humorous, Sazhen said.

"We have historical facts you can find in any book," Sazhen said.

Ukraine already has been fighting Russia for eight years, resulting in 14,000 Ukrainian deaths, he said.

The continued support of the U.S. and Europe "means a ton to us," he said.

"We are protecting Europe from Russia for eight years," he said.

He explained that Kyiv is the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city, while the old spelling, Kiev, is Russian.

With his aerospace engineering education and with his girlfriend also studying aerospace engineering, they are looking beyond the current crisis and making plans for the distant future.

"Me and my girlfriend are thinking of moving to Mars one day," he said, predicting it might happen in their late 50s.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719

