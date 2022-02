There has been a lot of news on MPW lately. Hospital pure-play Medical Properties Trust (MPW) has gotten some bad press, partially responsible for a dip in market price year to date. This article will examine the nature of the bumps to determine if it is a mere hiccup or an interruption of their long-run trajectory. I believe it is just a speed bump and let me walk you through the analysis that led to that conclusion.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO