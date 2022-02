The UCLA Bruins are set to face the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our UCLA Oregon prediction, odds, and pick. The UCLA Bruins aren’t at full strength. Jaime Jaquez, Jr. has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, and if he’s not fully right, the Bruins aren’t at their very best. It should be noted, however, as college basketball odds experts would tell you, that UCLA can still play well without Jaquez. David Singleton and Jules Bernard give the Bruins considerable depth, and they helped the team beat Arizona State on Monday night, part of a three-game winning streak for UCLA after its Feb. 12 loss to USC.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO