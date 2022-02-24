ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OGE Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Thursday reported earnings of $319.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $581.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $737.3 million, or $3.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.65 billion.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $1.87 to $1.97 per share.

