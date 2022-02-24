Editas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $192.5 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDIT