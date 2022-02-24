ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Editas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $192.5 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDIT

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukraine seeks "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasion

Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine's president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn't expecting any major breakthrough, and even as the meeting took place there were reports of intensified Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian cities.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Snapshot#Ap#Editas Medicine Inc#Automated Insights
CNN

FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy