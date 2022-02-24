More Loan Workouts Coming

Rexel posted better than expected fourth quarter results, including low-double-digit organic sales growth, meaningfully better volumes in the U.S., and improving margins. On balance, 2021 was a good year for France’s Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXEEY) (OTCPK:RXLSF). I didn’t see quite as much volume growth in the U.S. as I wanted, but the company did gain share in a sluggish commercial market and is still waiting for large industrial projects to move forward. Execution in Europe remains strong, however, and the company is well-leveraged to ongoing investment in electrification and renovation – drivers that I think will accelerate after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO