Six Flags: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the...

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
Will Higher Oil & Natural Gas Prices Aid APA in Q4 Earnings?

APA Corporation APA is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 21. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.42 per share on revenues of $2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the upstream operator’s performance in the December quarter....
Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same...
Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -6.55%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
TechnipFMC: Q4 Earnings Insights

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
Dish Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Dish Network (DISH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.35%. A quarter...
Recap: TPI Composites Q4 Earnings

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TPI Composites missed estimated earnings by 52.23%, reporting an EPS of $-2.39 versus an estimate of $-1.57. Revenue was up $76.11 million from the same...
Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same...
Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allscripts Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same...
Eldorado Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eldorado Gold beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $33.90 million from the same...
Recap: Vaxart Q4 Earnings

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vaxart beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $282.00 thousand from the same period last...
Select Medical Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Select Medical Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $100.00 million from...
Recap: Open Lending Q4 Earnings

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Open Lending beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same...
