FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have a habit at safety, and in 2021, the habit largely worked. In 2022 free agency, are they about to break the habit - without breaking the bank?. We have already shot down the rumor/idea of Dallas chasing Bengals star Jessie Bates III; that's a $15 million APY guy, and the people predicting that obviously don't have a very good grasp of how the Cowboys do their business (or a grasp on the fact that Dallas is presently working to climb out of a hole that presently has it $21 million over the $208 million cap.)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO