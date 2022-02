Nielsen hopes to regain industry backing of its TV ratings later this year, the company’s top executive told investors Monday. Speaking on a call with analysts, Nielsen CEO David Kenny said the company expects to complete all necessary work to regain accreditation by mid year. He believes the Media Rating Council, the industry organization that certifies measurement processes, will vote on accreditation of Nielsen’s national and local TV ratings work sometime after that. Nielsen’s best-known work has been without industry backing since September, when the MRC suspended its backing of the measurement services, which continue to be used, but have given media companies a window to start working with Nielsen rivals. Nielsen data, however, remains the bedrock element of most TV advertising deals.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO