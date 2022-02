RURAL AMERICA – I had to stop my car and watch. I’d never seen anything like it. There was a gale force wind out of the north, blowing across a frozen landscape, and about 30 feet in the air was a red-tailed hawk flying straight into the wind and not having much luck. And here is the part folks with sailboats understand. Sailors may not know the exact science of it, but they know how to do it. After a bit more struggling the hawk shifted her body just slightly and she began tacking against the wind, moving slowly forward. I am forever astonished by what nature can do and what I cannot.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO