Astronomy

Visit Saturn and Jupiter at the Marie Drake Planetarium

ktoo.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests: Steve Kocsis, Board Member, Marie Drake Planetarium....

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures the 'clearest view yet' of the dark side of a Hot Jupiter exoplanet, revealing it likely hosts iron clouds, titanium rain and 11,000mph winds

Astronomers have obtained 'the clearest view yet' of the perpetual dark side of a 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet, which they claim hosts iron clouds, titanium rain and winds that dwarf Earth's jetstream. The planet, called WASP-121b, is a massive gas giant nearly twice the size of Jupiter that is around 850...
ASTRONOMY
#Jupiter#Saturn#Space Travel
Space.com

The moon and Jupiter pair up in the night sky tonight! Here's what to expect.

Skywatchers will be treated to a celestial duet tonight (Feb. 2) as the new moon passes near Jupiter. Jupiter will appear very close to, or in conjunction with, the crescent moon, with the moon passing just over 4 degrees to the south of the bright gas giant at 4:10 p.m. EST (2110 GMT). (Your clenched fist at arm's length is roughly 10 degrees in the sky, so look for about a half-fist between the two objects.) When observed from Earth, the moon and Jupiter are considered to be in conjunction because they share the same right ascension, according to the skywatching site In-The-Sky.org.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a new world orbiting close to our solar system

Astronomers believe they have discovered a new world orbiting Proxima Centauri. Proxima Centauri is the closest star to our Solar System. It’s located roughly 4 light-years away. As such, it has long been the center of speculation and plans to visit if we ever venture beyond our own Solar System. Now, with the discovery of a third world orbiting Proxima Centauri, the fires of imagination may have been stoked once more.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Giant Comet Reportedly Headed for Our Sun

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites rain down on Earth and burn up in its atmosphere, a massive comet may potentially meet a fiery end of its own as it heads directly for our solar system’s sun. Actually, the massive comet has done a relatively remarkable job of maintaining...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

You can see the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster on a collision course with the moon in a live webcast today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster will crash into the lunar surface in March, and you can track the rogue rocket as it nears the moon. The upper stage booster is part of a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched in February 2015 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The rocket carried the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, which is a joint effort led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Day of discovery: 7 Earth-size planets

Newspapers around the world printed the discovery on their front pages: Astronomers had found that a red dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1 was home to a close-knit family of seven Earth-size planets. NASA announced the system Feb. 22, 2017. Using telescopes on the ground and in space, scientists revealed one of...
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

Astronomers Find First Ever Rogue Black Hole Adrift in the Milky Way

These are boom times for astronomers hunting black holes. The biggest ones—supermassive black holes that can weigh billions of suns—have been found at the centers of most every galaxy, and we have even managed to image one. Meanwhile, researchers now routinely detect gravitational waves rippling through the universe from smaller merging black holes. Closer to home, we have witnessed the dramatic celestial fireworks produced when the Milky Way’s own supermassive black hole and its more diminutive cousins feed on gas clouds or even entire stars. Never before, though, have we seen a long-predicted phenomenon: an isolated black hole drifting aimlessly through space, born and flung out from the collapsing core of a massive star.
ASTRONOMY

