Many dedicated anglers have solved the problem of how and where to fish during the coldest winter months. Unfortunately, here in east central Illinois, we get enough ice to keep the boats off of the many lakes, but much of the time the ice is not thick enough for safely fishing on it. The larger waters such as lakes and rivers have more water flow either from incoming water or wave actions. This slows down the icing processes and causes unsafe conditions.

