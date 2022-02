DENVER (CBS4) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday as another winter storm takes aim at Colorado. Expect much colder temperatures and enough snow to shovel in most areas. Before the storm arrives, Tuesday will be mild and dry but not necessarily sunny. Extra clouds will be around throughout the day but the clouds should not hold temperatures back very much. Neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will still come close to 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. (source: CBS) Then temperatures will drop 25-30 degrees for Wednesday behind a cold front that passes Denver and the Front Range Tuesday night....

