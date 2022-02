GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You know the old saying, the best way to enjoy winter is to embrace it! We know of a great place where you can enjoy some outdoor fun, without breaking the bank! Sledding, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and beautiful winter landscapes…all of it can all be found at Pigeon Creek Park. We made the drive to West Olive to check it out!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO