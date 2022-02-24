ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Americold Logistics, DSV, Preferred Freezer Services

The latest research on "Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies...

foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
Benzinga

This Company Wants To Beat The COVID-19 Supply Chain Crises Facing The Ammunition Industry With Acquisitions And Production Expansion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Americans are reportedly short on ammunition, and unfortunately, there isn’t enough available to reload. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has degenerated into a growing global problem — it’s been dubbed the great ammo shortage.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Food Enzymes Market in Canada to grow by USD 35.41 million| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.02% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others) and application (bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and meat products).
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Feel They’re in the Money with Pent-up Consumer Demand

Click here to read the full article. Retailers may have had a few challenging years, but the ones that have weathered the tough times have a secret sauce for their success: marketing, social media and e-commerce. Retailers are seeing a growing need by customers to get out of their leggings and jogging pants and explore new clothing avenues. But they need to be nudged into stores or at least enticed onto websites to view new styles and silhouettes. “Customers are out there and are buying,” said Maryann Patterson, owner of Glamourous Fashions, based in San Antonio, Texas. “We have all gained weight...
US News and World Report

Russia Fired on Foreign Ships Near Black Sea Port - Ukraine's Ministry

(Reuters) - Russia fired on two foreign ships near the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page. Russia fired on "Namura Queen" under Panama's flag and "Millennial Spirit" under Moldova's flag, the ministry said. The crew had been evacuated and taken to...
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
freightwaves.com

Kane Logistics acquired by French 3PL

Kane Logistics, one of the oldest 3PLs in the U.S., has been acquired by French 3PL ID Logistics in an all-cash deal, ID Logistics said. The transaction is based on Kane’s “enterprise value,” or market value, of $240 million, Orgon, France-based ID Logistics said. Kane’s 2021 annual revenue is $235 million. The transaction is expected to close in April, ID Logistics said. ID Logistics acquired Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Kane from Harkness Capital Partners, a private equity firm that acquired Kane in 2019.
Sourcing Journal

Mango on Track to Fulfilling Aggressive Sustainability Targets

Click here to read the full article. Just days after announcing it was revolutionizing its packaging supply chain to protect the world’s forests, Mango also debuted a sustainable denim collection and a list of targets it plans to meet by 2050. The Spanish apparel brand’s latest denim range includes sustainable elements with fibers like GOTS– and OCS-certified organic cotton, and production methods such as EcoWash, which uses Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) software to measure the amount of water and chemicals used in jeans washing and finishing. The range features jeans, denim jackets, jumpsuits and shirting for women, men and children. Standout women’s...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Seed Market in Colombia to grow by USD 41.20 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seed Market in Colombia by Product and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 0.54% in 2022 at a CAGR of 0.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and crop type (grain and cereal seeds, oil seeds, fruits and vegetable, and others).
@growwithco

Black-Owned Business Ecosystem

Developing Black-owned businesses offers a great economic opportunity for the U.S. Here’s how to build and support the Black-owned business ecosystem. Despite the United States’ rich history of Black entrepreneurship and innovation, the economic potential of supporting Black business owners has yet to be fully realized. As of 2021, Black-owned businesses were less than half as likely as white-owned businesses to obtain all of their requested funding.
