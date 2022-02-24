Let’s Eat at Claudio’s Bistro in Woodruff
WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – There’s a restaurant welcoming customers who like fine dining and family friendly, from burgers to seared Ahi tuna.
Claudio’s Bistro is located at 206A S Main St in Woodruff, SC.
Claudio Garcia said he enjoys providing fresh food, shipped in every couple of days to his customers and prides himself on being a restaurant that offers produce and meat from local vendors when he can.
Chef Santiago Sanchez prepares food he learned from culinary school in Columbia and prepares a porkchop, octopus, a burger and more for us.
They also make all sauces fresh.
Garcia owns several Mexican restaurants as well, including Bronco's in the area, so he's been in the Upstate for a long time.

