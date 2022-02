MAYFLOWER (KATV) — The state has seen a huge decrease in COVID cases in the last month, according to officials from the Arkansas Department of Health. Dr. Joel Tumlinson with ADH told KATV the drop in cases could be good news for school districts. However, he said they are keeping an eye out on a new variant called BA.2. Tumlinson said it's a sub-variant from the omicron variant and at this time they have two confirmed cases.

MAYFLOWER, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO