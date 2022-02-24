MURPHY: LEGAL POT SALES COULD BEGIN “WITHIN WEEKS”

MANCHESTER — A move to legalize the state-run sale of marijuana to those 21 years or older won initial approval in the House of Representatives Wednesday. While only the first step for this bill (HB 1598), the 235-119 vote revealed bipartisan support for this first-in-the-nation concept of a state monopoly for marijuana sales.
“[The bill] will ensure the little guy — especially those most disadvantaged by the prohibition on cannabis — receive the seed funding and startup support necessary to slingshot small Virginia businesses into economic success,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin. Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York is paving the way for hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for legal sales that are expected to begin next year. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that lets hemp cultivators apply for two-year licenses to grow for the forthcoming legal recreational market for pot; like hemp, it's a type of cannabis plant. Licensees can start planting marijuana this spring.
A bill blocking school boards from mandating masks in schools has reached Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk, a major win for a governor who campaigned on promises to dial back COVID-19 mandates even as the pandemic continues. Senate Bill 739 cleared the GOP-controlled House along party lines Monday in a...
DOVER – The push to legalize recreational marijuana quietly advanced late last week, after the House Appropriations Committee released the bill without a hearing under a party-line procedural move. On Thursday, House Bill 305, also known as the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, was pushed out of the committee tasked...
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event March 16 at the Carteret Performing Arts Center, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission is primed to begin approving applications from alternative treatment centers...
The state is among the top in the nation for jobs in the industry. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
Marijuana is legal in New York but a license is required to sell it. Some entrepreneurs have sought to get around this by gifting pot with the purchase of another good, such as a sticker or membership to a club. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management is making it clear that this is illegal. The office says that those who do not stop gifting marijuana in this manner face fines, criminal penalties, and the possibility of losing the opportunity to get licensed in the future.
A new bill in Lansing would make the selling and growing of recreational marijuana much more feasible on tribal lands. Right now, pot grown or sold on reservations legally could not leave the reservation and vice versa. This is because recreational marijuana is not legal federally. This bill would create...
A Senate panel will continue its exploration of legalizing recreational marijuana on Monday with a hearing that will focus on the best practices of the 18 states that have already taken this step. The Senate Law & Justice Committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the North Office Building in...
