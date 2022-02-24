ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MURPHY: LEGAL POT SALES COULD BEGIN “WITHIN WEEKS”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Murphy says legal sales of cannabis for recreational purposes...

Union Leader

State monopoly on pot sales clears first hurdle

MANCHESTER — A move to legalize the state-run sale of marijuana to those 21 years or older won initial approval in the House of Representatives Wednesday. While only the first step for this bill (HB 1598), the 235-119 vote revealed bipartisan support for this first-in-the-nation concept of a state monopoly for marijuana sales.
U.S. POLITICS
thefreshtoast.com

Virginia Senate Approves Bill, Rec Weed Sales Could Begin In September

“[The bill] will ensure the little guy — especially those most disadvantaged by the prohibition on cannabis — receive the seed funding and startup support necessary to slingshot small Virginia businesses into economic success,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin. Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy...
VIRGINIA STATE
New Haven Register

NY will let hemp farmers grow pot to prepare for legal sales

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is paving the way for hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for legal sales that are expected to begin next year. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that lets hemp cultivators apply for two-year licenses to grow for the forthcoming legal recreational market for pot; like hemp, it's a type of cannabis plant. Licensees can start planting marijuana this spring.
AGRICULTURE
Delaware Business Times

Pot legalization bill cleared for House vote

DOVER – The push to legalize recreational marijuana quietly advanced late last week, after the House Appropriations Committee released the bill without a hearing under a party-line procedural move. On Thursday, House Bill 305, also known as the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, was pushed out of the committee tasked...
DOVER, DE
FL Radio Group

Office of Cannabis Management Cracking Down on Illegal Pot Sales

Marijuana is legal in New York but a license is required to sell it. Some entrepreneurs have sought to get around this by gifting pot with the purchase of another good, such as a sticker or membership to a club. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management is making it clear that this is illegal. The office says that those who do not stop gifting marijuana in this manner face fines, criminal penalties, and the possibility of losing the opportunity to get licensed in the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9&10 News

New Bill Aims to Facilitate Tribal Pot Sale and Growth

A new bill in Lansing would make the selling and growing of recreational marijuana much more feasible on tribal lands. Right now, pot grown or sold on reservations legally could not leave the reservation and vice versa. This is because recreational marijuana is not legal federally. This bill would create...
LANSING, MI

