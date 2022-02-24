MURPHY: LEGAL POT SALES COULD BEGIN “WITHIN WEEKS”

Marijuana is legal in New York but a license is required to sell it. Some entrepreneurs have sought to get around this by gifting pot with the purchase of another good, such as a sticker or membership to a club. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management is making it clear that this is illegal. The office says that those who do not stop gifting marijuana in this manner face fines, criminal penalties, and the possibility of losing the opportunity to get licensed in the future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO