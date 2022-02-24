Schumer says he will introduce bill to limit insulin costs

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says he will bring a bill to the Senate floor next month that would put a limit on the monthly cost of insulin.

The proposed Affordable Insulin Now Act would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month for those with insurance or Medicare.

“This innocent little bottle, which is a lifesaver, is in a crisis because of its outrageous cost,” said Schumer.

Schumer has said some diabetics currently pay upwards of $600 per month for insulin, which doesn’t include the cost of medical equipment and other procedures.

The Health Care Cost Institute reported in 2017 that the price of insulin almost double from 2012 to 2016, with the average cost of a 40-day supply of insulin increasing from $344 to $666, according to Albany Times-Union.

