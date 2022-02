The global product development services industry was close to $8 billion in 2020. Successful product development depends on making optimum decisions at every stage. Products fail to be successful for many reasons: not understanding customer needs, price, competition, or simply bad timing. Product development happens along a value chain — different functions and activities such as R&D, design, marketing, engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing and logistics form various links. The product progresses from idea to launch and distribution along this chain. Companies have large amounts of data that potentially contain valuable information to a product development.

