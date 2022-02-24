ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Canada beats profit expectations

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds details of earnings)

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada beat first-quarter profit expectations on Thursday with adjusted earnings rising 6% from a year earlier, driven by improved performance in its wealth management and personal and commercial banking units.

Canada’s biggest lender by market capitalization reported adjusted earnings of C$2.87 per share, up from C$2.69 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.73 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Earnings from Royal Bank’s personal and commercial banking unit climbed 10% and wealth management profit jumped 24% from a year ago, driven by higher loan volumes in Canada at the former and increased assets and the release of provisions at the latter’s U.S. business.

These helped to offset a decline in net interest margins of 11 basis points and a 3% drop in profit from its capital markets unit, which posted record earnings a year earlier.

In the capital markets business, lower fixed-income trading revenue offset record corporate and investment banking revenue.

Royal Bank reported overall net income of C$4.1 billion ($3.20 billion), or C$2.84 a share, up from C$3.8 billion, or C$2.66 share, a year ago. ($1 = 1.2826 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Goodman)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

British outsourcer Serco's annual profit beats market expectations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco Group posted a 40% surge in annual profit on Thursday to beat analysts’ expectations, boosted by coronavirus-related contracts, acquisitions and a recovery in leisure and transport contracts. The company, one of the suppliers supporting Britain’s COVID-19 test-and-trace programme, said underlying trading profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Singapore bank DBS posts 37% rise in fourth-quarter profit

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - DBS Group reported a 37% rise in quarterly profit, supported by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia’s largest bank but the result was shy of market estimates. “We look forward to the coming year with a prudently managed balance sheet that is...
WORLD
Reuters

DSM's Q4 core profit beats expectations on strong demand

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 13% jump in fourth-quarter core profit to 440 million euros ($497.95 million), as demand for its nutritional products remained strong despite higher prices. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Investment Banking#Commercial Banking#Ibes#Refinitiv#Royal Bank
Reuters

S.African bank Absa expects surge in annual profit

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Absa Group Ltd is expecting to post a near three-fold rise in 2021 profit, the South African bank said on Friday. The bank said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, were expected to rise in the range of 2,120 to 2,193 cents from 730.9 cents reported a year earlier. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Royal Bank of Canada: Simply Better Than Most

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is the largest bank in Canada by market cap, and has been a solid investment for well over 100 years. They have been growing right along with the North American economy, and have been paying solid dividends to shareholders along the way. Thanks to strong fundamentals, Royal Bank of Canada is considered one of the safest banks in North America (by Global Finance). During tumultuous times like this, Royal Bank of Canada is a great company to put your money at work because:
MARKETS
Reuters

Heineken 2021 profit beats expectations, company warns on inflation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Heineken reported higher earnings than expected in 2021 as the world’s second largest brewer raised prices and shifted consumers to more expensive beers and drove through cost savings. The brewer of Europe’s top-selling lager Heineken, Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Metro International

Canada’s CIBC profit beats estimates on business lending, capital markets

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) comfortably beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings on Friday as adjusted profit rose 14% from a year earlier, thanks to lower provisions for credit losses and higher revenue across all its major units. Net income excluding one-off items increased to C$4.08...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Royal Bank of Canada GAAP EPS of C$2.84 beats by C$0.14, revenue of C$13.07B beats by C$1.07B

Royal Bank of Canada press release (NYSE:RY): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$2.84 beats by C$0.14. Revenue of C$13.07B (+1.0% Y/Y) beats by C$1.07B. The PCL on loans ratio of 5 bps was up 17 bps from last quarter, primarily due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Wealth Management. The PCL on impaired loans ratio of 9 bps increased 2 bps from last quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Russia's market rout in four charts

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Havoc erupted on Russian financial markets on Monday after Western powers ramped up sanctions on the country, including cutting some of its banks off from the SWIFT international payments system and slapping curbs on its central bank. Below are four charts showing the magnitude of...
MARKETS
Reuters

Canada’s mobile merger follows U.S. lead

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada may be following a discouraging U.S. precedent. A parliamentary committee wants the sale of telecom Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) to national behemoth Rogers Communications conditioned on Shaw selling Freedom Mobile, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, according to the Globe and Mail. The situation is reminiscent of the U.S. merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US (TMUS.O), which secured approval by offloading budget carrier Boost Mobile.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Oil soars as Russian energy supply fears intensify

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports. Brent crude rose $2.89, or 3%, to $100.82 by 12:08 p.m. EDT (1708 GMT)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed. The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Investors seek bargains as Ukraine keeps markets on edge

LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Money managers are scanning roiled global markets for bargains after unprecedented Western sanctions propelled Russia into a full-blown crisis, sent oil prices soaring and put monetary policy bets in flux. The wild gyrations that have been a hallmark of markets in recent weeks continued...
WORLD
Reuters

Moscow stock, derivatives trading will remain closed on Tuesday

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trading on Moscow Exchange’s stock and derivatives sections will remain close on Tuesday, the Russian central bank said on Monday, extending the suspension of trading amid a full-blown financial crisis triggered by Western sanctions. The central bank said it will inform about future Moscow Exchange...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

335K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy