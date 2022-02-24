UPDATE 1-Royal Bank of Canada beats profit expectations

(Adds details of earnings)

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada beat first-quarter profit expectations on Thursday with adjusted earnings rising 6% from a year earlier, driven by improved performance in its wealth management and personal and commercial banking units.

Canada’s biggest lender by market capitalization reported adjusted earnings of C$2.87 per share, up from C$2.69 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.73 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Earnings from Royal Bank’s personal and commercial banking unit climbed 10% and wealth management profit jumped 24% from a year ago, driven by higher loan volumes in Canada at the former and increased assets and the release of provisions at the latter’s U.S. business.

These helped to offset a decline in net interest margins of 11 basis points and a 3% drop in profit from its capital markets unit, which posted record earnings a year earlier.

In the capital markets business, lower fixed-income trading revenue offset record corporate and investment banking revenue.

Royal Bank reported overall net income of C$4.1 billion ($3.20 billion), or C$2.84 a share, up from C$3.8 billion, or C$2.66 share, a year ago. ($1 = 1.2826 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Goodman)