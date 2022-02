People at higher risk from Covid will be offered a fourth dose of a vaccine from spring, the government has confirmed. Over-75s and vulnerable younger people will be offered a second booster jab to help protect against severe symptoms, as revealed on Sunday by The Independent.The government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised an additional booster, for over-75s and people aged over 12 who are immunocompromised, should be offered the jab six months after their last vaccine. The vaccines used in the spring programme will be the 50mcg Moderna vaccine or 30mcg Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for adults aged...

