Elden Ring's various starting classes known as "Origins" have been revealed periodically over the last couple of days, and this week, we got a look at two more that were shown off. The two classes in question are the "Confessor" and the "Samurai" starting points with previews of their outfits and playstyles shared as well. Elden Ring itself is scheduled to release on February 25th, so we'll soon see how these classes actually play out in-game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO