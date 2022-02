I read with interest Betty Harp’s letter “Avoiding abortion.” Harp’s rudimentary understanding of modern social dynamics was on full display when she stated, “So, young women, keep yourself clean for that special man when you are old enough to get married. My mother was a wise lady.” Perhaps Ms. Harp is accustomed to greeting her “special man” with his pipe and slippers as he returns home from a long day at the office. Meanwhile, she has been dutifully preparing the home neatly dressed in her apron and heels. I suspect that Ms. Harp doesn’t ask too many questions of her “special man” either. Where he’s been and what he was doing are subjects that her mother more than likely told her were none of her business.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO