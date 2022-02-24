ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A frigid morning, but we'll start to warm up

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cloL4_0eNjfjYX00

Wednesday was another record cold day as daytime highs across the area remained frigid (Billings -3°, Livingston -1°, Sheridan 1°, and Cody 11°- all records). You wouldn’t know it this morning as wind chills are still pushing 10-30°below zero, but temperatures will start to warm today as the entire Q2 viewing area will rise above 0°. Billings gets above the freezing mark on Saturday.

It will be a cloudy Thursday. A quick shot of energy brings a chance of isolated snow showers this afternoon in Yellowstone County with a better chance to see snow west/southwest especially in the mountains and foothills. Only light accumulation expected.

High pressure locks in starting Friday and will keep dry conditions in place through early next week. This will also bring in strong winds across the weekend especially along the foothills with gusts of 40-60 mph possible. Watch out for blowing snow! Expecting breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday in Billings with gusts over 25 mph.

Overnight lows will slowly warm, too. Looking at a few degrees above or below zero tonight, single digits to teens Friday night, teens and 20s Saturday and Sunday nights then 20s and 30s early next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Comments / 0

