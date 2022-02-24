ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: President Biden addresses the nation amid attack on Ukraine, expected to impose sanctions on Russia

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Russia has launched attacks on multiple cities in Ukraine following months of military buildup. The military operations have provoked widespread condemnation from the U.S. and NATO allies.

Russian forces began an attack on Ukraine around 5 a.m. Thursday, with reports of troops crossing the border to the north and south, explosions in multiple cities including the capital Kyiv and warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin of bloodshed unless Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.

President Joe Biden, vowing the world will “hold Russia accountable” for the attack underway in Ukraine, will spell out a set of sanctions on Thursday once meant to deter such an assault. Biden is expected to address the nation at 1:30 p.m.

