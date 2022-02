BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Deandre Sparks. According to Crime Stoppers, Sparks is wanted by the US Marshals in Erie, Pennsylvania for a shooting, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Sparks is considered to be dangerous and is believed to be in the Buffalo area.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO