TV Review | ‘Severance’ takes work/life balance to the extreme

By Mark Meszoros
Eureka Times-Standard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieving a healthy work/life balance probably has never been more challenging, with smartphones and other avenues of communication making it easier than ever for a family member to contact you during work hours or for you to get sucked into work emails at night while you’re trying to enjoy some couch...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Ben Stiller admits to struggling with his work-life balance

Ben Stiller questioned his work-life balance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 56-year-old star directed the Apple TV+ series 'Severance' during the global health crisis, and the experience led him to question his priorities. Ben told 'Backstage': "The show ended up being a challenging shoot because we started it basically at...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Severance’ Review: Ben Stiller Crafts A Fascinating, Eerie Meditation On Work Culture

Actor/filmmaker Ben Stiller is no stranger to examining the rigors of the American workplace. Ever since he shined a light on everyone’s favorite cable guy in, well, “The Cable Guy,” Stiller has spent some time dwelling on the relationship we have with our work and those who work with and for us. Jim Carrey‘s slapdash, stalky cable installation man is less an ugly caricature of a hapless blue-collar weirdo and more a dark dive into the delicate void of friendship, professionalism, and obsession that comes when we connect with people who we didn’t choose. Stiller spent time analyzing Gen X in part through a wannabe videographer in “Reality Bites,” he skewered the profession of being a fashion model with the “Zoolander” films, he satirized the film industry with “Tropic Thunder” and he gave empathy to the white-collar nobody who tried to redefine his life with his adaptation of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”
MOVIES
SheKnows

Popculture

tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Work-Life Balance Goes Awry in ‘Severance’

For many, the thought of never bringing your work home is a dream. In Severance, it’s a nightmare. More sinister than satirical, Apple‘s sleek nine-part sci-fi allegory (produced and directed with understated unease by Ben Stiller) takes viewers within the austere bowels of the monolithic Lumon Industries, where employees have agreed to have their work memories surgically separated from who they are on the outside. Underground, courtesy of this controversial brain implant, the drones performing ill-defined tasks in the Macrodata Refinement department have no idea who their real selves are. (The theme of duality is brilliantly captured in the show’s trippy Escher-like opening credits.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Refinery29

This Timely Series Is A Nightmarish Critique Of Work-Life Balance

If you’ve ever pushed down your emotions at work to 'stay professional', powered through the exhaustion of a never-ending work day amid grief or heartbreak, or been told by your manager to 'leave your problems at the office door' then Severance, Apple TV+’s timely dystopian workplace series will make you feel more than a little uneasy.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Ringer

‘Severance’ Offers a Surreal, Allegorical Twist on Work-Life Balance

The new series Severance, which streams its first two episodes Friday on Apple TV+, is the latest entry in a genre one might call the uncanny office. Think of it as the mirror image of classic satires like The Office or Office Space, which present the American white-collar workplace as a banal exercise in oppressive mundanity. The uncanny office is equally skeptical of its corporate setting, but takes a more surreal approach, juxtaposing fluorescent lights and mindless jargon with some kind of tonal curveball. The contrast is, in part, comedic; it also helps draw out the already sinister undertones of professional conformity.
TV SERIES
Popculture

The Independent

Primetimer

The Search for Work-Life Balance Takes a Dystopian Turn in Severance

Among the many quirks of modern living that the pandemic exacerbated, none was felt more acutely by many than the intrusion of one's work life into one's home life. Working from home has its advantages — not catching a deadly plague being a pretty big one, but there's also no commute, you can save on lunch expenses, and your hours can be a bit more flexible. But as anyone who's done it for any length of time will be all too willing to tell you, that bleed-through from your work hours to your home hours can be taxing, both logistically and psychologically. Even before the pandemic, a lot of us had jobs that followed us home from the office. But what if you really could clock out and not have to think about work until the next morning?
JOBS
KXLY

Popculture

ETOnline.com

Eureka Times-Standard

