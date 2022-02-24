ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the Western military alliance will deploy capabilities and forces on its territory after Russian invaded Ukraine, saying it put over 100 warplanes on high alert.

NATO leaders will also hold a virtual summit on Friday. The alliance also activated NATO’s defence plans to give military commanders to move forces, including those at high readiness.

“We must respond with renewed resolve and even stronger unity,” Stoltenberg told a news conference after chairing an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors. “What we do is defensive.”

americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Fox News

Civilian hiding in bomb shelter says Russians soldiers are getting 'clobbered'

A civilian hiding in a bomb shelter said on Friday that Russia has no chance in taking over Ukraine. "I can tell you that I am here with an awful lot – a group of really angry people. They believe that if he occupies the country, then he has another thing coming for him. Apparently, according to official stats, there has been 2,800 Russian troops killed in Ukraine just today," Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, told "The Story w/ Martha McCallum" on Friday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Peace on our continent has been shattered': NATO orders its commanders to prepare to defend allied territory after Russia invades Ukraine, putting hundreds of warplanes and ships on alert

NATO has ordered its commanders to prepare to defend allied territory after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, putting hundreds of warplanes and ships on alert. The order to intensify military preparations to defend NATO territory comes after the alliance agreed to increase troop numbers on its eastern flank. NATO's...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

