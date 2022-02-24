ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sense and Sensitivity | Birthday plans need to change

By Harriette Cole
Eureka Times-Standard
 1 day ago

Dear Harriette: Should I cancel my birthday plans because I’m unemployed? I had a plan to go out of town with a few of my closest friends at the end of February for my birthday. I made these plans when I had a steady income stream, but two weeks ago I...

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance
Upworthy

They offered strangers $5 to tell someone they loved them. What people did was even better.

How often do you let your loved ones know you love them? How often do you verbalize it?. Some people have no problem telling people they love that they love them. Friends, family, romantic partners—everyone gets an "I love you!" on the regular. Others have a much harder time saying the words, even when they feel them. Perhaps they didn't grow up hearing love being spoken out loud much or at all. Maybe they've been hurt by those who were supposed to love them, so the word feels complicated.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
SheKnows

Unemployed Dad Refuses ‘To Be Stuck With Childcare’ & Working Mom Is Upset — Who Is Right?

Should stay-at-home parents send their children to daycare? That’s what one mom asked Reddit after her unemployed partner refused to be “stuck with childcare.”. The exasperated mom turned to Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum for advice after her boyfriend quit his job upon receiving a seven-figure payout and announced his intention to “relax and have fun” instead of caring for their newborn son.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Move Back in with Parents to Save Face

What’s more important? How you’re perceived by society, or how your loved ones feel?. The COVID pandemic brought on a lot of financial hardship for many. In a survey conducted by TD Ameritrade, 39% of millennials had to move back home to live with their parents for financial reasons, in order to just stay afloat.
M. Brown

I’m not a perfect wife, and I never will be

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I can be an awful partner. I can be atrociously lacking in my relationship skills at times.
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

So, You’re No Longer Attracted to Your Partner. Now What?

In the early days of a relationship, it’s easy to feel attracted to your partner. Everything is new and exciting, each day an opportunity to learn more and more about the person you’re with. A spark is obvious. As you establish a long-term partnership with someone, however, you exchange the rush of excitement for comfort and routine. Discouraging as may be, it’s certainly not unheard of to find yourself not as attracted to your husband or your wife as you once were. In fact, couples therapists say that feeling is quite common.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Fiancé Refuses to Call Me by My Actual Name.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I am a 45-year-old divorced woman who goes by a very common nickname to my more formal name (think Jenny/Jennifer, Mandy/Amanda). While I know some people use both their formal names and nicknames, I really don’t. Indeed, my closest friend from childhood goes by “Jennifer” and so I really don’t think about it as my name at all. I am dating a terrific guy who, for some reason, insists on calling me “Jennifer.” I have asked why, and pointed out that I don’t call myself “Jennifer,” but it seems to be sticking. Indeed, we went out for dinner with friends last night for the first time and he introduced me as “Jennifer.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy