TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kyushu Electric shuts Sendai No. 2 reactor

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power has shut the No. 2 reactor at its Sendai nuclear power plant in southwestern Japan to undergo maintenance, refuelling and other checks, a spokesperson said on Thursday. The utility shut the 890-megawatt (MW) reactor on Monday and plans to restart it in mid-June, the spokesperson said. Apart from regular maintenance and refuelling, the company started a special inspection of the reactor on Monday to collect data that is required to have its operating life extended beyond 40 years. Kyushu Electric will determine whether to apply for an extension of up to 20 years based on the results of the inspection, the spokesperson said. In principle, the operation period of a reactor is 40 years and it can be extended only once. The Sendai No. 2 unit will turn 40 years old in November 2025. With the shutdown, Japan has seven operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 7,060 MW. Many reactors are still going through a re-licensing process under safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima disaster. The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power plants. The regional utilities are: Chubu Electric Power , Chugoku Electric Power, Hokkaido Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power, Shikoku Electric Power, Tohoku Electric Power and Tokyo Electric Power. They are referred to in the table by their regional name. Company Plant Unit MW Status Hokkaido Tomari 1 579 Shutdown 22/4/11 Hokkaido Tomari 2 579 Shutdown 26/8/11 Hokkaido Tomari 3 912 Shutdown 5/5/12 Tohoku Onagawa 2 825 Shutdown 6/11/10 Tohoku Onagawa 3 825 Shutdown 11/3/11 Tohoku Higashidori 1 1,100 Shutdown 6/2/11 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 Shutdown 6/8/11 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 Shutdown 25/1/12 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 Shutdown 26/3/12 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 Shutdown 23/8/11 Chubu Hamaoka 3 1,100 Shutdown 29/11/10 Chubu Hamaoka 4 1,137 Shutdown 13/5/11 Chubu Hamaoka 5 1,380 Shutdown 14/5/11 Hokuriku Shika 1 540 Shutdown 1/3/11 Hokuriku Shika 2 1,206 Shutdown 11/3/11 Kansai Mihama 3 826 Shutdown 23/10/21 Kansai Takahama 1 826 Shutdown 10/1/11 Kansai Takahama 2 826 Shutdown 25/11/11 Kansai Takahama 3 870 Online 7/3/21 Kansai Takahama 4 870 Online 12/4/21 Kansai Ohi 3 1,180 Online 3/7/21 Kansai Ohi 4 1,180 Online 15/1/21 Chugoku Shimane 2 820 Shutdown 27/1/12 Shikoku Ikata 3 890 Online 6/12/21 Kyushu Genkai 3 1,180 Shutdown 21/1/22 Kyushu Genkai 4 1,180 Online 17/3/21 Kyushu Sendai 1 890 Online 18/12/21 Kyushu Sendai 2 890 Shutdown 21/2/22 Japco Tokai Daini 1 1,100 Shutdown 11/3/11 Japco Tsuruga 2 1,160 Shutdown 7/5/11 Total 33,083 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

