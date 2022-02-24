ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German bonds rally as investors seek safe haven after Ukraine invasion

By Yoruk Bahceli
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S6BY_0eNjdfxD00

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds rallied on Thursday as investors rushed into safe assets after Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine sent European stock markets into a downward spiral.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, fell as much as 10 basis points (bps) to its lowest level since the European Central Bank (ECB) on Feb. 3 opened the door to rate hikes this year. Yields move inversely to prices.

The yield was set for the biggest daily fall since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, but gradually trimmed its losses towards the end of the session.

At 1554 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down about 7 bps at 0.151%.

Inflation-linked bonds saw the biggest rally, with Germany's 10-year real yield falling 17 bps.

Yields on inflation-linked bonds, which investors use to hedge against price rises, have fallen faster than conventional bond yields this week .

Energy prices have spiked on the back of the crisis in Ukraine, stoking worries about inflation, already at a record high in the euro zone.

A market gauge of shorter-term inflation expectations rose sharply on Thursday, while longer-term expectations also touched a five-week high. ,

"The conflict ... takes us a sizeable step towards stagflation where we see higher prices but slower growth. It's a significant continuation of a series of remarkably numerous unrelated negative supply (chain) shocks," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

Yields on two-year bonds - sensitive to near-term inflation and interest rate expectations - fell less than longer-dated bonds. That flattened the two-year/10-year yield curve to the narrowest since Feb. 10 in a sign of concern on the growth outlook.

The focus was on what the Ukraine conflict means for the ECB. Economists prior to the invasion expected an end to ECB bond purchases by September and interest rates to rise this year in response to record-high inflation.

Money markets continued to trim bets on ECB rate hikes, but are still pricing in around 34 bps of hikes by the end of the year, compared with around 40 bps before the invasion.

The invasion "does increase the conundrum which (central banks) have already been grappling with and capitulated to, which is higher cost-push inflation," McGuire at Rabobank said.

ECB policymakers were gathering for an informal meeting on Thursday, announced last week.

In the most cautious statement from a policymaker yet, Greek central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said the ECB should continue bond buying until at least year-end and keep it open-ended to cushion any fallout from Ukraine as the economic outlook is "much more uncertain." read more

Analysts noted the conflict could prompt the ECB to slow the withdrawal of its stimulus.

One sign was a smaller-than-expected reaction in southern European bonds, leading beneficiaries of ECB stimulus. In Italy, the closely-watched risk premium over German bonds at one stage rose to 177 bps, before slipping back to 162 bps.

In credit markets, the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of European high yield corporate bonds touched the highest since October 2020.

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannis Stournaras
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cost Push Inflation#Interest Rates#European#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Rabobank
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

329K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy