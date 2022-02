The new dine-in cinema replaces the former IPIC cinema that closed in 2019. Are movie theaters officially making a comeback?. The Texas dine-in theater chain Look Cinemas has opened a new location in The Rivertowns Square shopping mall on 1 Livingstone Avenue in Dobbs Ferry, New York. The concept was to bring the ambiance of dine-in cinemas back to life when business was crippled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The grand opening was delayed until today. It was originally scheduled to open in December 2021.

