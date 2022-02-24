ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Assessing the Bills roster as offseason begins

By Kevin Carroll
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Jon Scott and Kevin Carroll go position-by-position and give their thoughts on what moves need to be made over the next few months. Want...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments

The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Pro Football Focus Identifies Best-Case Scenario At QB For Colts This Offseason

Change at quarterback is coming once again for the Indianapolis Colts for what feels like the millionth offseason in a row. After the Carson Wentz experience flamed out in embarrassing fashion late in the season, the Colts are once again in search of an answer under center, whether that's in free agency, through another blockbuster trade, or through the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts

After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.
NFL
Popculture

WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.
WWE
Pro Football Rumors

Former Colts Pro Bowler Cato June joining Indy's defensive staff?

The Colts are making an interesting hire. Gus Bradley‘s first Indianapolis defensive staff will include Cato June, a former Pro Bowl Colts linebacker in the 2000s. June will make a big jump, going from Bowling Green’s outside linebackers coach to the Colts’ assistant linebackers coach, Pete Thamel of Yahoo.com tweets. June made a name for himself in Indianapolis in the mid-2000s, climbing from 2003 sixth-round pick to 2005 Pro Bowler. June then started all four Colts playoff games during their 2006 Super Bowl-winning season. June played seven NFL seasons, before finishing his career in the United Football League, and has been coaching at the college level since 2015. Bradley coached June as the Buccaneers’ linebackers coach in the late 2000s.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers 2022 NFL offseason tracker: Team needs, key dates, in-house free agents, more

This is a big offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with the pursuit of finding Ben Roethlisberger's possible successor, the Steelers also have to strengthen several areas of their team after a 9-7-1 campaign that ended with a loss to the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Fortunately for Steelers fans, their team has the draft picks and salary cap space to make the necessary moves to compete for an AFC North division title in 2022.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Bills Player Explains Why He Wanted to Stay In Buffalo

We're just about three weeks away from the start of the new league year in the NFL, which means the start of unrestricted free agency. That will commence on March 16th at 4 pm. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane will be extremely busy over the next several weeks, trying...
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Bills sign Siran Neal to three-year contract extension

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed defensive back and special teams ace Siran Neal to a three-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Neal was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 moves the Bills must make during the 2022 NFL offseason

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2022 NFL offseason still stinging from the way they lost in the AFC Divisional Round vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Why wouldn’t they, after all. They were 13 seconds away from hosting the AFC Championship Game. Instead, it was another playoff loss to Patrick Mahomes.
NFL

