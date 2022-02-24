ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Owner of steel drum company admits to defrauding over $20 million from Harford County manufacturer in kickback scheme

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD—A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false tax return after allegedly defrauding a Harford County business of $20 million.  According to his guilty plea, Anthony P. Urcioli, Sr., 78, of Park Ridge, NJ, is the owner and president of Tunnel, Barrel & Drum Co, Inc. (TBD), a wholesale commercial drum container seller.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office.

As stated in his plea agreement, in 2012, Urcioli approached two employees (Employees 1 and 2) of a New York company that formulates and produces oils and extracts used in the food industry (Company 1) to purchase TBD’s drums for manufacturing in Harford County. One of the employee’s responsibilities (Employee 1) was to review drum invoices and authorize payments to drum suppliers.

After TBD became a drum supplier to Company 1, Employee 1 proposed to Urcioli to continue selling drums to Company 1 if Urcioli agreed to fraudulently invoice Company 1 for more drums than TBD actually sold and delivered to the company. Urcioli and Employee 1 agreed to falsify invoices and split the extra funds paid to TBD from Company 1 for fabricated deliveries. Employee 1 told Urcioli he would split his portion of the funds by fifty percent with Urcioli and share twenty-five percent of the remaining funds with Employee 2. As a result of this conversation, Urcioli accepted Employee 1’s offer to pocket the extra funds or “kickbacks”.

From approximately January 2012 to January 31, 2020, Employee 1 contacted Urcioli at least once a week to discuss the number and type of drums that Employee 1 actually wanted delivered to Company 1’s Maryland facilities. During the same conversation, Employee 1 told Urcioli how many additional drums to charge Company 1 but not deliver to Company 1. After Urcioli created bogus invoices that fraudulently billed Company 1 for both delivered and undelivered drums, Employee 1 approved the invoices and sent them to Company 1’s headquarters to be paid.

Urcioli, Employee 1, and Employee 2 agreed to write the kickback checks in the names of two fraudulent companies to create the appearance of authentic wholesale drum invoices and serve as a deductible as a cost of goods on TBD’s tax returns. Additionally, in December 2013, Urcioli told Employee 1 about Hartford Fibre Drum, Inc., the other drum supply company Urcioli owned. After receiving records that proved that Hartford was a legitimate company, Employee 1 and Urcioli agreed to expand the kickback scheme to include Hartford.

Between January 2012 and January 31, 2020, Urcioli falsely invoiced Company 1 a total of $20,300,757. TBD and Hartford kept half that amount while the remaining funds were sent to Employee 1 and Employee 2. Urcioli also used his companies and their bank accounts to conceal the scheme and launder the proceeds. As a result of the scheme to defraud, Urcioli obtained approximately $10,150,378 from checks made out to TBD and Hartford.

Further, over the course of the eight-year scheme to defraud Company 1, Urcioli filed yearly corporate tax returns for TBD and Hartford that falsely stated the cost of goods sold each year. In total, from 2014 to 2020, TBD and Hartford under-reported the companies’ incomes by approximately $9.05 million, resulting in a tax loss to the federal government of $2,539,633.

Urcioli faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and a maximum of three years in prison followed by one year of supervised release for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby has not yet scheduled sentencing.

Baltimore City to lift indoor mask mandate on March 1

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced that the city’s indoor mask mandate would be lifted effective March 1st. The mandate will also be lifted for city employees, and customers in shops and restaurants will no longer need to wear face coverings. “We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 metrics and make informed decisions should another variant of … Continue reading "Baltimore City to lift indoor mask mandate on March 1" The post Baltimore City to lift indoor mask mandate on March 1 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County volunteer fire companies, police foundations receive BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants

BALTIMORE, MD—A total of 61 area nonprofit organizations are receiving over $250,000 in BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants. The grant recipients are located throughout the BGE service area in nine Maryland counties and Baltimore City. “BGE is grateful to honor these outstanding organizations that share our commitment to safety. We believe that first responders are a vital foundation of … Continue reading "Baltimore County volunteer fire companies, police foundations receive BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants" The post Baltimore County volunteer fire companies, police foundations receive BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland State Police warn residents of ‘Grandparent Scam’

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating multiple thefts from senior citizens who have been scammed into giving away thousands of dollars after being convinced their grandchildren needed money to be bailed out of jail. Authorities have received two reports of this scam since February 3. In these cases, the scammers stole $9,200 and $15,000, respectively from their victims. Commonly called … Continue reading "Maryland State Police warn residents of ‘Grandparent Scam’" The post Maryland State Police warn residents of ‘Grandparent Scam’ appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Wife of Maryland nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related offense

ANNAPOLIS, MD—A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Her husband pleaded guilty to the same offense on Monday, February 14th. Diana Toebbe, 46, of Annapolis, was arrested on October 9, 2021, for knowingly and voluntarily joining a conspiracy with her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, to communicate Restricted Data to … Continue reading "Wife of Maryland nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related offense" The post Wife of Maryland nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related offense appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Amid billing woes, MDTA approves civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls

BALTIMORE, MD—At its monthly livestreamed public meeting, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board approved a Customer Assistance Plan that includes a civil penalty waiver grace period that waives all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022. This month, over 12,000 E-ZPass users signed a petition calling on Governor Larry Hogan to … Continue reading "Amid billing woes, MDTA approves civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls" The post Amid billing woes, MDTA approves civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Department of Health announces nearly $8 million in emergency funding to support residential treatment centers

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health this week announced nearly $8 million in emergency funding to support the state’s four residential treatment centers and to mitigate financial losses they incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding, made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, will help ensure critical services are provided to children and adolescents enrolled in Medicaid. “This … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health announces nearly $8 million in emergency funding to support residential treatment centers" The post Maryland Department of Health announces nearly $8 million in emergency funding to support residential treatment centers appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
16 Baltimore County businesses among second round of Project Restore grant recipients

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the second round of recipients for Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. In this round of awards, 209 businesses will receive $5.2 million in rental subsidies and $9.3 million in business operations grants over the next two years, totaling $14.5 … Continue reading "16 Baltimore County businesses among second round of Project Restore grant recipients" The post 16 Baltimore County businesses among second round of Project Restore grant recipients appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 3 percent, ICU levels fall to six-month low

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3 percent for the first time since early November, as the state’s health metrics continue to improve. Positivity Rate: 2.92% Since peaking last month at just below 30 percent, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 90.2 percent. This is the first time … Continue reading "Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 3 percent, ICU levels fall to six-month low" The post Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 3 percent, ICU levels fall to six-month low appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Harford County letter carrier sentenced to six years in prison for bank, mail fraud conspiracy

BALTIMORE, MD—A Maryland mail carrier has been sentenced to six years in prison after committing identity theft and stealing over $565,000 in checks. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Johnson B. Ogunlana, 25, of Edgewood, to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device … Continue reading "Harford County letter carrier sentenced to six years in prison for bank, mail fraud conspiracy" The post Harford County letter carrier sentenced to six years in prison for bank, mail fraud conspiracy appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Officers injured, six teens arrested following widespread disturbance in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Police say six juveniles have been arrested following a massive Saturday evening disturbance in Towson. At around 5 p.m., officers re4sponded to Towson Town Center for reports of several disturbances. When police arrived, they found a large group of juveniles inside the mall. As officers dispersed the group, two Baltimore County police officers suffered minor injuries and a security … Continue reading "Officers injured, six teens arrested following widespread disturbance in Towson" The post Officers injured, six teens arrested following widespread disturbance in Towson appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
Maryland State Police, Department Of Labor warn of rise in unemployment insurance scams

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Labor Unemployment Division are tracking and combating illegal schemes in which fraudsters are impersonating the Division in email correspondence, text messages, and phone calls with the intent of stealing unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Labor is coordinating with Maryland State Police to alert the public about these ongoing and … Continue reading "Maryland State Police, Department Of Labor warn of rise in unemployment insurance scams" The post Maryland State Police, Department Of Labor warn of rise in unemployment insurance scams appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
OPERATION WASHOUT: Joint law enforcement effort leads to over 100 arrests in Baltimore area [VIDEO]

BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday provided an update alongside the U.S. Marshals Service on a large-scale, multi-agency law enforcement operation focused on apprehending violent fugitives and wanted gang members during the first two weeks of February, leading to dozens of arrests throughout the Baltimore area. The governor also urged the Maryland General Assembly to pass his emergency crime bills, … Continue reading "OPERATION WASHOUT: Joint law enforcement effort leads to over 100 arrests in Baltimore area [VIDEO]" The post OPERATION WASHOUT: Joint law enforcement effort leads to over 100 arrests in Baltimore area [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
ATF releases video of person of interest who was near Baltimore blaze that killed three firefighters [VIDEO]

BALTIMORE, MD—The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Office has released new video of a “person of interest” who was near the scene of S. Stricker Street fatal fire the evening before it occurred. The blaze left three firefighters dead.  A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. At around 6 a.m. on … Continue reading "ATF releases video of person of interest who was near Baltimore blaze that killed three firefighters [VIDEO]" The post ATF releases video of person of interest who was near Baltimore blaze that killed three firefighters [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Final defendant sentenced to 10 years in prison for charges related to series of Baltimore County residential burglaries

BALTIMORE, MD—A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a series of residential burglaries in Maryland and Georgia. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Demar A. Brown, of Paterson, New Jersey and Winston-Salem, North Carolina to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy and for transportation of stolen property, taken during a series of burglaries. Brown was convicted by a federal jury on September 16, 2021, after a 10-day trial for his role in the series of home burglaries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Olszewski to end Baltimore County building mask requirement, employee testing on February 28

TOWSON, MD—Amid continued decreases in COVID-19 metrics, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced plans to lift the indoor mask requirement for County buildings and facilities and to end required COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees, effective Monday, February 28 2022. “As we approach the two-year mark of this pandemic, we are actively working to responsibly provide as much normalcy … Continue reading "Olszewski to end Baltimore County building mask requirement, employee testing on February 28" The post Olszewski to end Baltimore County building mask requirement, employee testing on February 28 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Councilman Marks: BGE to trim trees in Cromwell Valley in April

HAMPTON, MD—Baltimore County Councilman on Thursday announced that BGE will perform its required maintenance of the electric transmission right-of-way which travels through Cromwell Valley in April. BGE will reach out to the Gunpowder Conservancy and send letters to customers adjacent to the right of way in mid March. A map of the impacted area shows the route of the trimming … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: BGE to trim trees in Cromwell Valley in April" The post Councilman Marks: BGE to trim trees in Cromwell Valley in April appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
