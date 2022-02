Stuart Hogg insists Scotland rugby are ready to deliver a rousing performance in their “must-win” Six Nations showdown with France at Murrayfield on Saturday.The Scots have won one of their two games so far and will have to topple the French if they are to maintain their hopes of landing a first championship triumph since 1999.After a disappointing defeat in Wales last time out, captain Hogg is confident his team are ready to deliver in front of a capacity crowd in Edinburgh.“For us, the only pressure is the pressure we put on ourselves,” he said. “It’s a must-win game and...

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO