Financial Reports

Chart Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) _ Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.1 million.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $378.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.1 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTLS

