Guardant Health (GH) PT Lowered to $110 at Cowen

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Cowen analyst Max Masucci lowered the price target on Guardant...

www.streetinsider.com

The Independent

Pfizer vaccine much less successful at preventing Covid infections in young children, data shows

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.According to a set of New York State data published on medRxiv, the vaccine provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus for children aged five to 11, even within a month of receiving their second shot. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalization in that age group.“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years...
