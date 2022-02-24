ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars leak says Palpatine will return. Here are 4 ways it could happen.

By Ryan Britt
Inverse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return of Palpatine is no longer a surprise, but now a perpetual possibility for the future of Star Wars. According to a possible leak from Mr. Palps himself — Ian McDiarmid — there’s a very real chance we could see Darth Sidious in a new Star Wars project soon. But...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

This Is the Way: How Din Djarin Became a Fan Favorite Star Wars Character

The Star Wars universe has found a new home on Disney+; shows like The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series add new dimensions to classic Star Wars characters, while The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions have pushed the banner of animation. But it all started with The Mandalorian and its protagonist Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has fast become a fan-favorite Star Wars character.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Nintendo Switch Release Date

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed first came out in 2008, now the action-adventure game will be heading to the Nintendo Switch platform. As announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, the upcoming title will be an “enhanced” edition of the original Wii version and tells an original story in the Star Wars universe. Find out when the Switch release date of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be, and what we know so far about the game’s contents and modes.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Would Ryan Reynolds Join The Star Wars Franchise? Here’s What He Says

The Star Wars franchise is expanding in some interesting directions and pulling in some major talent in the process. In just the past few years, George Lucas’ massive universe has brought in the likes of Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant. More major stars will surely follow, but could that group include Ryan Reynolds? Well, the actor was recently asked about potentially joining the galaxy far, far away and provided an honest answer.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Mcdiarmid
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Hope#Time Travel#Metro#Star Wars Tv#Rebels
Collider

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Items from LEGO and Hasbro Hint at Plot Details, Costumes, and Locations

This summer, Chris Hemsworth returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. While fans may have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse at the film through an official trailer or poster, Marvel has recently given a look at the film's upcoming merchandise from LEGO and Hasbro! The new toys give fans a lot to get excited about — and a lot to theorize over.
SHOPPING
CNET

Netflix: The Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch in 2022

Science fiction rules. This is a simple fact. I don't make the rules. It's a space for satire, to explore weird ideas, to safely make commentary on current issues. It's also the perfect place for popcorn movies that do nothing more than allow you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Paramount’s ‘Star Trek’ Sequel Reveal Surprised Its Own Stars

On Feb. 15, Paramount (nee ViacomCBS) announced that it would boldly go where it hasn’t managed to go before — a fourth iteration in a stalled 21st century feature strategy for the Star Trek franchise. During the Paramount investor day, producer J.J. Abrams — who rebooted the sci-fi franchise for the big screen in 2009 — revealed that the USS Enterprise was being readied for a new flight. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar+

John Williams returns to Star Wars with Obi-Wan Kenobi theme

John Williams has returned to the Star Wars universe to compose the theme music for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The Disney Plus original series stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role alongside Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Plesse, and Star Wars alum Hayden Christensen. The story takes place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and follows Obi-Wan's life after defeating his friend-turned-foe Anakin Skywalker.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars confirms return of legendary John Williams

Legendary composer John Williams is returning to the Star Wars universe after his retirement from the franchise in 2018. The musical maestro will once again lend his baton to the blockbuster series after officially signing on to compose a theme for the TV show Obi-Wan Kenobi, Variety reports. Disney+'s Obi-Wan...
MOVIES
Bay News 9

Could Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser be a game-changer?

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a galaxy not so far away (Florida, in fact), Disney will soon open its long-awaited, much-anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the two-night cruise-like hotel experience that promises to gives uber fans a chance to live out their own Star Wars adventure. What You Need To...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s what it’s like to stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World Resort is set to blast off to a galaxy far, far away with its newest hotel experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The resort officially opens to guests on March 1. Disney said the new hotel is a revolutionary new two-night experience where...
BAY LAKE, FL
thedigitalfix.com

Somehow, Palpatine could return again, teases Ian McDiarmid

Something that we’re learning more and more from franchises such as the MCU and Star Wars is that no one ever really stays dead. Especially now with multiverses, time-travel, prequels and the like – any beloved character who we may not have seen for years – could pop up at any moment.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Ming-Na Wen signs on to another big franchise

Marvel’s Ming-Na Wen is set to star in a new animated movie for HBO Max, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The movie is a festive spin-off of the 2020 animated movie Scoob!, one of the latest instalments in the iconic Scooby-Doo franchise. Wen shared the exciting news on her Instagram on...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Full List of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Characters

Disney has released a full list of characters that guests can meet onboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which launches its first public cruise on March 1. Guests will be able to interact one-on-one with many of these characters as the story of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser unfolds. Read about each of them below.
INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

Community Policy