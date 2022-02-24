ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan court sentences man to death over woman's beheading

A Pakistani court sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death on Thursday, after finding him guilty of murder for beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him. The ruling will likely be appealed.

The killing of Noor Mukadam by Zahir Jaffar last year shocked the country and drew nationwide condemnation, with the subsequent trial widely covered in the media. The verdict was quickly hailed by civil society groups.

The prosecution had alleged that Jaffar, 30, had a long-running friendship with Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a diplomat, but she rejected his romantic advances.

In an episode at Jaffar's home in an upscale area of the capital, Islamabad , last July, they said that Mukadam leapt from a window when Jaffar refused to accept her rejection, but he ordered a security guard and a cook to capture her before he killed her. A video that surfaced on social media at the time showed Jaffar dragging her back to his home.

Jaffar raped Mukadam before brutally murdering her, police said in reports submitted to the court during the trial. Mukadam had gone to Jaffer's house to say goodbye as she was planning to travel abroad.

The court also sentenced two domestic workers to ten years' prison time each for complicity in the killing.

Mukadam's family and friends along with human rights activists organized a movement around her death, demanding justice and holding candlelight vigils, and launching a social media campaign, #justicefornoor.

The trial shed light on the pervasiveness of violence against women in Pakistan, which usually affects the lower and middle classes. Hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan each year in similar cases, and the numbers of those subjected to violence and sexual assaults are growing.

Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Ali, welcomed the verdict, saying he would issue a detailed statement after reading the court's ruling fully. There was no immediate comment from Jaffar's family.

During the trial, Jaffer's lawyer portrayed him as mentally unstable, with the defendant often seen unkempt in the courthouse and occasionally shouting at court personnel.

AFP

Brother freed over 'honour killing' of Pakistani social media star

A Pakistani man who murdered his celebrity sister was freed on Saturday after a court ruled it was not an "honour killing", allowing their mother to pardon him, lawyers said. Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death in 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, who described her suggestive behaviour on social media as "intolerable". In response to public outrage, Pakistan passed legislation supposedly closing a legal loophole that allowed family members to forgive those behind so-called "honour killings", imposing a mandatory life sentence instead. But after less than six years in prison, an appeal judge ruled that Baloch's murder could not be defined as a crime of honour, dismissing his confession.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of desecrating the Quran stoned to death by enraged mob in Pakistan

A man in Pakistan was stoned to death by an angry mob for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a village in eastern Pakistan, the police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Jungle Dera village of Khanewal district where locals gathered following the announcement that a man, identified only by his first name Mushtaq, had torn some pages of the holy book and set them ablaze, reported the newspaper Dawn.The enraged mob pelted stones at him till he bled to death, with the publication quoting an eyewitness as saying that the police arrived on the spot before his lynching and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Student Was Beaten to Death With Grocery Bag Over Her Head: Court Docs

A 25-year-old college student killed in her own apartment last weekend was beaten to death with a white grocery bag over her head, court documents unsealed Wednesday revealed. Cortez Lenard Warren, 32, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Madison Shea Pilkington, a student at Hoover College in Alabama. Both worked at Baumhowers Victory Grille and had dated for less than a year, but she did not show up for work Thursday or Saturday. When her family arrived at her apartment Saturday, they discovered her body. Investigators say Warren kicked and punched Pilkington to death. Police say he admitted to trying to clean up the bloody apartment in an interview. He’s currently held on bond and slated to appear in court Thursday. Pilkington’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Iranian Man Beheads His 17-Year-Old Wife

On February 5, 2022, a man beheaded his young wife in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran. Mona Heidari, a 17-year-old #Iran child bride/mother was decapitated by her husband for running off to Turkey. The regime, run by misogynist mullahs, implicitly encourages "honor" killings & the brutal culture of taking revenge on "disobedient" women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beheading#Murder#Pakistani
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Manon Jones killed herself after 26 hours in mental heath unit

A health board made "gross failures" when caring for a teenager with depression who killed herself during a fire alarm at a hospital. Manon Jones died in March 2018 while she was being treated at the Ty Llidiard unit at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital. The coroner has issued the...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Italian police threatened to kill US teens by dissolving in acid over fellow officer’s death

Italian cops wanted to take revenge on two American students who had just killed one of their colleagues by dissolving them in acid, a court in Rome heard.Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 22 and 20, were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted last year of the 2019 murder of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega.As their appeal began this week in a Rome court, another Carabinieri officer went on trial accused of illegally blindfolding one of the teens in the hours after he was arrested in July 2019.WhatsApp messages produced in court between several Carabinieri officers showed they discussed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Woman and Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Couple Found Dismembered in Mexico

Authorities have identified two suspects in the murders of two women who were found dismembered in Juarez, Mexico, on Jan. 16. A 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged with femicide in connection to the killings of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez, according to a statement from the Chihuahua Attorney General's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager jailed for killing man in fight over girlfriend is stabbed to death in California prison

A 19-year-old man serving a life term for the murder of a love rival has been killed by two inmates at a California state prison, authorities say.Prison guards at High Desert State Prison in Susanville saw Michael Hastey being attacked by inmates Christopher Dolan and Michael Ellison with homemade weapons just after 11am last Friday in an exercise yard, officials say.Correctional officers broke up the attack with tear gas and batons and rushed Hastey to a prison medical facility where he was given emergency treatment.He was pronounced dead just after midday, prison officials said. No cause of death or details...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Server shot in the face by twin sisters over missing $3 hamburger recalls panic: ‘I’m probably gonna die here’

A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face last month for a missing order said that he thought he would die that day and never see his three-year-old son again.Anthony Rodriguez, 26, is recovering with injuries in his neck, tongue, and a fractured spine. A bullet is still lodged in a “precarious part of his throat” and his long-term prognosis is unknown, according to a fundraiser set up by his family.Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, the 20-year-old twin sisters who assaulted Mr Rodriguez on 30 January, were arrested four days after the incident, and are facing attempted homicide charges,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man who beheaded childhood friend who refused to marry him sentenced to death

The Independent

The Independent

