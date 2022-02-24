ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Va’aiga ‘Inga’ Tuigamala dead: Rugby cross-code star for Samoa and All Blacks dies aged 52

By Ian Laybourn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tributes have poured in for dual-code rugby international Va’aiga Tuigamala, most famously known as Inga the Winger, who has died at the age of 52.

Tuigamala, who played for the All Blacks and also represented Samoa in both codes, was a member of the all-conquering Wigan team of the early 1990s and his former club said on Twitter: “This morning, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away.

“Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time.”

Tuigamala played provincially for Auckland before switching codes by signing for Wigan in January 1994.

He won two Challenge Cup winners’ medals, two Regal ‘Trophy winners’, medals and a Premiership winners medal in his three seasons with Wigan and also helped the club beat Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge.

He then reverted to rugby union by signing a five-year deal with Newcastle that reputedly cost the Kingston Park club £1million and went on to win league titles with both the Falcons and Wasps.

Another former dual-code international and Wigan team-mate Jason Robinson led the tributes to Tuigamala.

He tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken! I owe so much to this amazing man! Literally helped change my life when he came to WiganWarriorsRL from NZ. Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. RIP brother.”

Tuigamala became a funeral director after retiring from rugby, prompted by the death of 10 of his friends in 2003. He ran a funeral company, Tuigamala & Sons, in West Auckland and organised the funeral of the late king of Tonga, Taufa’ahau Tupou IV.

