We love mechanical watches, especially the ones that are meticulously crafted at workshops in Geneva or Glashütte. But they shouldn’t be compared to smart watches, because these techy timepieces are a different breed altogether. Same species, maybe, but definitely a different breed. They tell time, of course, but most track all things health: steps, heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen levels. They also could synchronize to your phone, allowing you to see messages on your wrist, along with controlling your music and the camera. And guess what? Many of them are completely affordable.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO