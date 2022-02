RUSSELL (CBS) — A tractor-trailer skidded on the snowy Mass Pike in Russell Friday and flipped over after crashing through a guardrail. Massachusetts State Police said the driver was thrown from the truck after the crash, but did not have life-threatening injuries. The guardrail has major damage and will take some time to fix. Lane closures are expected to last for hours. There have been accidents and spin-outs all over Massachusetts and New Hampshire this morning – and roads are anticipated to stay slippery into Saturday. Drive safe! https://t.co/6JwQYrNgiz pic.twitter.com/iwtwnqzJyG — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 25, 2022 Due to the snow on Friday morning, accidents and spinouts have reported across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The roads are anticipated to stay slippery into Saturday.

RUSSELL, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO