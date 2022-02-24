ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for SE Wisconsin

By Brian Gotter
 4 days ago
***Winter Weather Advisory from 2/24/2022 3:00 PM to 2/25/2022 6:00 AM CST for Kenosha County, WI, Racine County, WI, Washington County, WI, Ozaukee County, WI, Milwaukee County, WI, Sheboygan County, WI, Walworth County, WI, Dodge County, WI, Waukesha County, WI, Jefferson County, WI.***

We woke up to a dusting of snow in some areas from the lake effect flurries that continued throughout the day.  Now the are watching the first decent snowfall since Jan 1st when we got 3-5" of snow.  Snow is likely this evening and overnight with 2-4" across most of the area, and 4-5" along the lakefront.  There could be an isolated 6" amount near the lake depending where some of the lake effect sets up.  With temps in the teens tonight, this will be light fluffy snow.  The lakefront could have a little more weight to it with the moisture from the lake.  There will be some lingering morning flurries on Friday, and then we will have some afternoon sun with highs in the upper 20s.Saturday is sunny and windy with highs in the mid 30s.  Sunday is also in the mid 30s, and is a nicer day with much lighter wind.  Monday is near 40 and we could see isolated light snow Monday night.  The rest of the week is near 40.

TONIGHT : Cloudy and breezy with snow likely
Accumulation: 2-4" across most of SE WI 4-5" near the lake
Low: 18
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY : Morning flurries, then partly cloudy and chilly
High: 28
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny, windy and warmer
High: 35
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy, breezy and pleasant
High: 35
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY : Partly cloudy and nice...isolated light snow by evening
High: 39
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY : Partly cloudy and pleasant
High: 37
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Delores Hill
3d ago

We haven't had much snow to practice our winter driving skills. SLOW DOWN and leave a little earlier. You will get to where you are going sooner or later. But at least you would get there safely

