BL Visual Novel ‘UuultraC’ Gets March Release Date on PC in the West

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMangaGamer announced they will publish the Adelta-developed boy love visual novel, UuultraC, on PC-via MangaGamer and Steam on March 24, 2022. UuultraC was initially released in Japan in 2020 and came from the developers of Hashihime of the Old Book Town. The...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

