The 2022 NFL Draft Combine begins Tuesday March 1 in Indianapolis. And once again, the Michigan football team appears to be well-represented at the event. Of this year's 324 invitees, eight of them suited up for Michigan in last season's Big Ten title campaign. In a series of stories, we preview those eight players, looking at what they have accomplished so far, what they can and will aim to prove at the NFL Draft Combine alone with their current consensus mock draft status.

