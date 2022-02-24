ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Insulet Posts Street-Beating Q4 Earnings, Omnipod Revenues Up ~20%

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUHYU_0eNjW0n400

Insulet Corp's (NASDAQ: PODD) Q4 FY21 revenue increased 25% (25.7% in constant currency) to $307.7 million, exceeding the consensus of $301.06 million.

  • The company brought in $275.8 million in revenues for its Omnipod insulin delivery platform for the quarter, representing a 19.3% increase.
  • Insulet posted Q4 EPS of $0.42, a shift from EPS loss of $(0.26) a year ago and beat the consensus of $0.32.
  • Insulet just last month received FDA clearance for the next-generation Omnipod 5 and is amid a limited launch of the platform.
  • FDA Approves Insulet's Omnipod Automated Insulin Delivery System Patients Aged 6 Years & Above.
  • The company has submitted Omnipod 5 preschool pivotal study data (ages 2 to 6 years) to the FDA.
  • "2021 was another successful year for Insulet, as we reached an important milestone of over $1 billion in revenue and advanced our strategic priorities," said Insulet President and CEO Shacey Petrovic.
  • Guidance (in CC): Insulet projects revenue growth of 12% - 16% for FY22, with an increase of between 15% - 20% expected for Omnipod platform sales.
  • For Q1 FY22, the company expects revenue growth of 13% - 16%, with Omnipod sales growth of 13% - 16%.
  • Price Action: PODD shares closed 1.59% lower at $230.82 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulet Corp#Fy21#Omnipod#Eps#Fy22#Podd
Entrepreneur

ROKU's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Roku ROKU reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 17 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company reported earnings of 48 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 33.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $865.3 million but missing the consensus mark by 3.2%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Omnicell (OMCL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, up 1.1% year over year. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The adjustments include one-time expenses like share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and others. On a GAAP basis, EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Could Facebook Be Dead In The Water?

Since its launch nearly two decades ago, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has become a media giant like no other - stretching to every corner of the globe and counting more than half of the entire population as users. The company’s re-branding to Meta at the end of last year was supposed to be the next step in its evolution. However, a matter of months later and it has been anything but.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. US indices at-large are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Insulet Q4 Earnings

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $61.60 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Nutrien's (NTR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Nutrien Ltd. NTR recorded profits of $1,207 million or $2.11 per share in fourth-quarter 2021, up from a profit of $316 million or 55 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.47. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30. Sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?

One hero has emerged during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The big question is whether the hero is real or an urban legend created to drum up support for Ukraine and other countries battling against Russia. What Happened: The events of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unfolding live to viewers...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy